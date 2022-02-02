Local politicians have been reacting to plans to turn Withybush and Glangwili hospitals into community hospitals.

The health board's £1.3billion investment plan will see the hospitals turned into community hospitals, without A&E departments, once a new Planned and Urgent Care Hospital is built, somewhere between Narberth and St Clears.

Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, and leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds MS, said on the news: “We are still yet to find out the proposed site for this new hospital.

“It has been consistently raised with us on the doorstep that there would be significant travel time issues for people living in the likes of Angle Peninsula, St David's Peninsula and Marloes Peninsula, to the proposed new A&E. Increasing already significant travel times from these remote areas would be dangerous.

“Overall, I do not agree that Withybush should face closure. The ambulance service is currently in crisis and only 42 per cent of red calls in Hywel Dda are being answered in the eight-minute target time. This could see people suffering strokes or heart attacks have to wait even longer to get treatment.”

Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz MS, added: “Patient safety must always be at the forefront of the health board's plans, while understanding the strength of feeling around our local hospital services.

“The current plan offers no firm location or funding for the new hospital yet aims to open it by 2029; only seven years' time.

“My concerns are the same as the people of Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire; how will this tackle the treatment backlogs; how will it improve recruitment and how will those living further away from the new hospital have speedy access when required.