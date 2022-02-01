UNBEATEN Goodwick United maintained their seven point lead at the top of the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one, but needed a late goal from Nathan Greene to snatch a 1-0 win at resilient Carew.
The Rooks had influential midfielder Iwan Izzard sent off for a second bookable offence, but they nearly held on for a determined home draw.
Hakin United remain in hot pursuit of the leaders, seven points adrift but with two games in hand, after their 6-1 win at derby rivals St Ishmaels.
Shane Walsh, Justin Harding and Leon Luby all scored twice for the Vikings, who had Jaden Chapman sent off, whilst Adam Kingsbeer netted Tish’s only consolation goal.
Ben John, with a brace, and Steffan Williams were on target for Clarbeston Road as they won 3-2 at home to Pennar Robins, who had netted twice through Connor Roberts.
A Martyn Carroll brace, and singles from Gareth Finnegan and Declan Carroll earned Monkton Swifts a 4-2 win at Hundleton, who had scored twice through William Davies.
Will Haworth scored a hat-trick as Merlins Bridge won 5-0 at Narberth, with Ben Davies and Leon Davies also scoring, whilst two goals from Mike Chandler earned Neyland a 2-1 win over Fishguard Sports, with Steve Lewis scoring a penalty in reply.
Manderwood Pembrokehire League Results
Division One: Carew 0 Goodwick United 1; Clarbeston Road 3 Pennar Robins 2; Hundleton 2 Monkton Swifts 4; Narberth 0 Merlins Bridge 5; Neyland 2 Fishguard Sports 1; St Ishmaels 1 Hakin United 6.
Division Two: Broad Haven 2 Milford United 2; Hakin United II 0 Herbrandston 2; Kilgetty 1 St Clears 2; Monkton Swifts II 3 Milford Athletic 2; Solva 2 Johnston 6.
Division Three: Camrose 9 Broad Haven II 0; Fishguard Sports II 1 Carew II 5; Goodwick United II 3 Cosheston 1; Haverfordwest CC 0 Tenby 5; Lawrenny 8 Pembroke Boro 0; Pendine 4 Clarbeston Road II 4.
Division Four: Camrose II 3 3St Ishmaels II 1; Letterston 2 Hundleton II 2; Milford United II 1 Neyland II 0; Pennar Robins III 5 Haverfordwest CC II 4.
Division Five: Herbrandston II 0 Newport Tiger 4; Johnston II 3 Angle 6; Pembroke Boro II 4 Lawrenny II 3.
