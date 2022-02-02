A group of Pembrokeshire youngsters recently enjoyed bringing Minecraft to life in the county, which helped them achieve their youth shaped Plan badge.

First Pembroke Beavers enjoyed the recent session, which was brought to life by their leaders as part of the Scout Association’s new Youth Lead Scouting Badge set.

This was just the latest of the sessions which First Pembroke Beavers have thoroughly enjoyed, as they meet each Monday evening between 5pm and 6.30pm.

The group also has spaces for new young people from the age of six to join. To show interest, turn up to one of the sessions and meet with the group.