Sixty-five state-of-the-art cardiac monitors have been installed in Withybush Hospital as part of an ambitious 18-month project by Hywel Dda Health Charities.
The monitors have been installed across eight areas throughout the hospital, with the charities funding the extension of the telemetry cardiac monitoring system to wards one, three, four and puffin ward.
The installation of the monitors will reduce the need to move patients around the hospital and enable them to be cared for in the most appropriate setting.
The departments are linked by medical networks so that any monitor can be viewed in any department, and the cardiologist can view a patient monitor on a tablet from anywhere in the world.
Professor Chris Hopkins, head of clinical engineering, said: “This new system allows for real-time patient data to be monitored, ensuring high quality, rapid and flexible patient care and support. I’m very proud of the work undertaken by the clinical engineering team during what has been a very difficult period.”
Dr Nikolaos Anatoliotakis, consultant cardiologist, said: “This remote cardiac monitoring system has been the biggest innovation in patient monitoring for our hospital since a very long time. We’re all very proud of this benchmark innovation and would like to thank everyone for all of the hard work that was put into this project.”
