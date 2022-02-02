Hywel Dda University Health Board congratulated teams across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire which have recently succeeded in obtaining Investors in Carers awards.
The scheme is designed to helps health, social care, third sector and other organisations focus on and improve carer awareness and the help and support they give to carers.
The scheme is delivered by Hywel Dda University Health Board, supported by local authority and third sector partners across the three west Wales counties.
