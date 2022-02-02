AN exhibition, to be shown later this month in Pembrokeshire, which will focus on the lifeboat stations of the county and further afield.
The project is one from Jack Lowe, who seven years ago embarked on an ambitious journey to photograph all 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland.
Jack made his photographs on glass, using a process called Wet Plate Collodion, and is creating his unique archive which will be shown in Pembrokeshire later this month.
The project, Jack Lowe and The Lifeboat Station Project, will take place at 5pm on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 15, at the Riverside Gallery, Haverfordwest.
It is a joint event with Pembrokeshire Libraries and The Riverside Gallery, with people able to attend in person or over Zoom, as Jack talks about his ongoing life’s work.
Tickets for the event may be found at events.library.wales
