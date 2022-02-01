Discussions on school improvement raised concerns about policy relating to registering for free school meals – with councillors being told that Pembrokeshire is the only council in Wales to require it is done annually – at a meeting earlier this month.

However, investigations found that the information about annual registration was incorrect and the council website is to be updated.

Progress on meeting Estyn’s recommendations to improve schools in Pembrokeshire have been reviewed by the inspection body with another 12 months before officers return, with the matter discussed by members of the Estyn action plan working group at its on January 12.

A post-inspection progress conference was held in November 2021 and how Pembrokeshire County Council had progressed its plans in relation to the 2019 Estyn report was under the spotlight.

In the minutes of that meeting about the post-conference letter sent to chief executive Will Bramble presented to schools and learning overview and scrutiny on Thursday (January 27) there was also reference to children receiving free school meals (FSM).

The minutes state: “The Head of Engagement, Performance & Community advised the group that on reviewing the Authority’s Free School Meal (FSM) policy it had come to light that Pembrokeshire was the only Local Authority in Wales to require annual re-registration for FSM entitlement which could be providing an incorrect measurement of poverty and deprivation within the county.

“On receiving the information, members raised significant concerns regarding the matter to which the head of engagement, performance & community advised that the policy review was within the early stages and further information on the matter would be provided when possible but provided assurance that he was looking into the findings as a matter of urgency.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “Having investigated this matter further, it was found that the Pembrokeshire County Council website contained inaccurate information about the need to reapply for Free School Meals annually.

“This is not correct. It is not and has not been the policy of the council for those applying for FSM to need to reapply annually. The process is performed automatically each year.

“The council will be correcting the text of the website and apologises for any confusion caused.”

Key to the Estyn recommendations was raising standards in schools, particularly in literacy, numeracy and Welsh as a second language, as well as improving outcomes for all learners, improving the effectiveness teacher improvement and school leadership.

The letter to Mr Bramble states: “During the conference, it was clear that the officers and senior elected members continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to improving the areas identified in the inspection.”

It adds that there were areas that needed a sharper focus and councillors and officers agreed that greater evidence was needed to show the improvements being made.

There was a “need to clearly evidence to be able to show Estyn that our schools are continuing to improve and that improvement work we are undertaking is the right work and it’s having an impact,” said director of education Steven Richards-Downes.

It is noted that further strengthening of the improvement of the quality of evaluation by officers was under consideration and the correct evaluation cycle was in place.

The committee also agreed with a suggestion from Cllr Viv Stoddart that an executive summary of the plan and steps being made was prepared to make it easier to read and to encourage involvement from parents.

Members also agreed that a request be made for the chairman to be included on the education improvement board at future meetings.