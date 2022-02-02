Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has announced that Iwan Cray, current assistant chief fire officer, has been appointed as the force’s new deputy chief fire officer.
This comes after the announced retirement of chief fire officer Chris Davies, who will leave in April, with Roger Thomas taking the new lead role at the fire and rescue service.
However, Roger will have Iwan replacing his prior role, after he was appointed by the authority’s appointments committee on Monday, January 31.
Cllr Elwyn Williams, chair of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority said: “Iwan has a great track record in executive leadership here and we are incredibly fortunate to be able to appoint an individual of his calibre to the role of deputy chief fire officer.
“We have full confidence that both Iwan Cray and Roger Thomas will form a strong and forward-thinking team, who will drive this organisation forward.”
Iwan Cray added: “I want to extend my gratitude to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority in affording me the opportunity to become the new deputy chief fire officer.
“Whilst I have no doubt that it will be an incredibly challenging position, I am excited to work with Roger Thomas, and develop and enhance an organisation that continues to deliver an exceptional service to our communities.”
