A PEMBROKE Dock man, who dragged a woman across a room by her hair, was also charged with criminal damage after smearing faeces across the cell he was being held in, a court heard.

The two incidences happened separately.

On January 8, forty-seven-year-old Sean McInnes, who currently resides in London Road, was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He then went on to damage a police cell.

Prosecuting solicitor Dennis Davies described how ‘five to six’ officers tried to get McInnes out a property in Haverfordwest while he was heavily intoxicated.

McInnes was eventually arrested and taken to Haverfordwest Police Station where he proceeded to discharge himself in the holding cell.

On February 1, at Haverfordwest Magistrates, McInnes pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and one charge of damaging a police cell.

McInnes was also charged with assault by beating of a woman in Haverfordwest.

McInnes pleaded not guilty to that charge, which was later withdrawn; McInnes then pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of common assault.

The court heard that on August 10 last year, McInnes was residing in a flat on the town’s High Street where he was woken by a woman and attacked her.

McInnes dragged her across the floor by the hair, leaving what defence solicitor Dennis Davies described as ‘scalping’.

Photos were shown in court which showed a patch of hair missing from the woman’s head. Photos also showed she had sustained cuts to her arm and face.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd said it was not made clear by the woman whether his client had actually attacked her.

Mr Lloyd said: “The complainant is vague about what has taken place. She said: ‘I went to bedroom, asked him to wake up. He jumped up and attacked me. It was all a bit of a blur. I really cannot remember a lot, it happened so quickly'.”

Mr Lloyd also claimed the woman had caused damage to his client's bed.

The case was adjourned for three weeks so a report could be made before sentencing.