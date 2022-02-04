A DOG which once bit a man's hand and for whose breed was prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act, has been put down.
Police made the application for a destruction order, which was granted on Monday, January 31, at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.
After biting a man's hand in 2016, the dog was allowed to remain living, but only at its owner's home address.
However the owner has now passed away and there was no-one left to look after the dog.
Police released a statement saying they had tried to save 'Mutley'.
"Mutley was a nine-year-old Pitbull-type prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.
"He was made subject of a Contingent Destruction Order on August 1, 2016, as a prohibited type after an incident in which Mutley had bitten a man’s hand.
"This order enabled Mutley to remain living with his owner at his home address only.
"The owner of the dog died in September 2021.
"Police worked with a family member of the deceased to make an application to have Mutley transferred over to him but he then withdrew his application as he was not in a position to provide a suitable home for Mutley.
"The dog had to be seized by police, as it is an offence for anyone else to have possession of a prohibited breed.
"Police made an application for a destruction order under s 4B Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 which was granted."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.