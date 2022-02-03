A MAN fears for the future of his business and his home after being caught drink-driving, a court heard.
On January 8, at Narberth, twenty-seven-year-old Jack Blair, had had three pints then intended to go to his home in Freshwater East and walk his dog.
He was caught in the Garfield Gardens area of Narberth, with a limit of 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
In mitigation defence solicitor Rachel Tucker explained that Blair, a self-employed plasterer, was aware that, with the cloud of a driving ban hanging over him, his business was finished.
Ms Tucker said: “The biggest punishment to my client is the loss of his licence and the effect of this on other areas of his life.
"He does not think he will find work in the local area and so will wind down his business and will have to find a new job.”
Ms Tucker went on to say the knock on effects of losing his business it that Mr Blair may not be able to afford where he currently lives.
Blair, of the village's Jason Road, pleaded guilty to one charge of drink-driving at Haverfordwest Magistrates on February 1.
He was fined £576, made to pay a surcharge of £58 and costs of £85.
Blair was also disqualified from driving for 24 months.
He will pay the outstanding debt in 56 days.
