A MAN who paid hundreds of pounds to stay at Lamphey Court Hotel, but was unable to get into his room, has been made to pay the establishment £1,000 compensation.

Shaun Robinson, of Port Tennant, Swansea, was staying at the hotel on the night of January 15-16 but he was having continual problems getting into his room, which he paid a considerable amount of money for.

Robinson, 35, was drinking in the bar and asked to finish up as it was closing. When Robinson got to the door of his room, which he had had problems with earlier, he was unable to enter.

His defence solicitor Richie Garner described how Robinson had been looking for one hour for a member of staff to help him gain access. When no-one was found Robinson forced the door open.

The police came and ordered Robinson to leave the hotel, but having explained he had had a drink and could not drive, he asked where he could go. From there events spiralled and Robinson was arrested.

Mr Garner said anyone would have been frustrated in the situation.

“My client has paid £400 for a room he cannot get into.

“When police arrive, he finds himself in a Catch-22 situation. He’s told to leave but he’s had a drink and cannot drive, and asks: ‘Where do you want me to go?’ Police decide to apply handcuffs, which they put on so tightly it left marks to his wrist."

While complaining about the tightness of the cuffs applied to him, Robinson was put into a police car; he kicked the door and damaged it.

Mr Garner finished by saying: “My client was stuck in a cold hotel, he cannot get into his room and is facing sleeping in his car or the hotel hallway. Anyone would be frustrated.”

Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 1, Garner, who runs a construction company that employs more than 30 people, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing damage to Lamphey Hotel and one charge of causing damage to a police car.

He was fined a total of £692 and made to pay compensation to Lamphey Hotel of £1,000.

Robinson will also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £69.

The outstanding debt will be paid in 56 days.