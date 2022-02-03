Hywel Dda University Health Board has thanked all volunteers at the mass vaccination centres across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire for their work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the health board said: “Since the start of the vaccination programme in December 2020, over 400 volunteers have come forward and gone above and beyond to help at our mass vaccination centres.
“This has included people from a range of fields and age groups - from retired doctors, nurses and police inspectors to students, research scientists, accountants, people working in customer service and hospitality, first responders in the air force, driving instructors, teaching assistants and even a previous volunteer at Wimbledon.
“Many staff across the NHS as well have stepped up to volunteer and have played a crucial part in the success of this large-scale programme.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.