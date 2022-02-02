Police are appealing for information after a man is reported to have assaulted a child in Pennar last month.
The alleged assault took place at approximately 3.45pm on the afternoon of Thursday, January 20, on the junction between Cross Park and Treowen Road.
During the incident, an unknown man is reported to have shouted at several schoolchildren, who were on their way home from school that day, and touched the hair of one of the children as they walked past him.
The victim described the man as a white male in his late 30s/early 40s, of muscular build, around 5’ 8” tall, olive skinned, with a big nose and black/greyish short hair.
The man also had a local accent, was wearing a navy jumper and black jeans, and had two transparent hearing aids in his ears.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact PC1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock Police Station on 0845 330 2000, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
