Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has published its latest monthly arrests and vehicle incident statistics, covering the month of January 2022.
Throughout the month, 19 arrests were made, while 14 vehicles were dealt with, as well as eight Section 59 warnings issued.
The warnings relate to people using their vehicle in a manner which causes ‘alarm, distress or annoyance'.
The arrest statistics for Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit for January 2022 includes:
- Nine arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- Two arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Two arrests for theft
- Two arrests for breach of the peace
- One arrest for failing to stop for police
- One arrest for possession of cannabis
- One arrest for common assault
- One arrest for robbery
Meanwhile, the vehicles dealt with by the unit during the month includes:
- Nine uninsured vehicles dealt with
- Four untaxed vehicles dealt with
- One stolen trailer recovered
