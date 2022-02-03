More than a dozen charities across Pembrokeshire are set to receive funds of up to £20,000 from the Postcode Community Trust Fund to help develop their work in the county.
Thirteen groups, including Milford Haven Swimming Squad, Shalom House and Neyland Men’s Shed are set to receive the funds from the subgroup of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The trust supports smaller charities and causes across Wales to make a difference in their communities.
A funding workshop with staff from the People’s Postcode Lottery took place last October in Pembrokeshire, organised by Stephen Crabb MP, and provided guidance for charities looking for funding.
More than 35 individuals attended, representing a wide range of causes across Pembrokeshire.
The MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire said: “‘I am delighted that so many excellent local groups have seen their funding applications get the green light from the People’s Postcode Lottery.
“This ranges from Llandissilio Playing Fields Association to Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Service and demonstrates the breadth of fantastic work being done by so many volunteers in our community.
“I was pleased to work with the excellent staff at the People’s Postcode Lottery last autumn to increase the number of applications coming from this part of Wales. I hope there will be further opportunities in the future.”
