Sir Keir Starmer once again hit out at Boris Johnson’s use of a slur against the Labour leader over the CPS failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile.
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle began Prime Minister’s Questions by reminding MPs about the rules of parliamentary etiquette when it comes to alleging another member has lied or misled the House.
He said it is not for him to change the current rules unilaterally, adding: “Therefore, I ask members to respect this approach.
“I know feelings run high on important issues we discuss but there are plenty of ways of making strong feelings felt within the rules and without placing the chair in the invidious position of having to order members to withdraw on seeking their suspension.”
Starmer hits out at Boris Johnson over Jimmy Savile slur
Starmer began PMQs by accusing the Prime Minister of “parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists”.
In a message to Conservative MPs, the Labour leader said: "Theirs is the party of Winston Churchill.
"Our parties stood together as we defeated fascisim in Europe
"Now their leader stands in the House of Commons parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try and score cheap political points.
"He knows exactly what he is doing, it's time to restore some dignity."
In response, Mr Johnson pointed out that Sir Keir apologised for Savile never being prosecuted for his crimes.
The Labour leader was not involved in the case during his time as director of public prosecutions.
