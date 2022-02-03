More than 100 young people from across Pembrokeshire are to take part in an upcoming summit aiming to raise awareness of climate change, fast fashion, plastics and local food supply networks.

A United Nations climate change advisor and an ethical fashion campaigner will be among the speakers at the Pembrokeshire Youth Sustainability Summit, due to take place later this year.

The summit, which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place on April 8 at Bluestone National Park Resort near Narberth.

The event aims to create discussion and awareness among young people about issues surrounding sustainability and climate change.

Pembrokeshire Youth Assembly will be leading the summit, with the event also being supported by Bluestone and Pembrokeshire County Council.

Steve Hall, a United Nations advisor on climate, and Professor Verity Jones of ethical fashion campaign group Fashion Revolution, will both be speaking at the summit.

Steve originates from Ogmore in the Vale of Glamorgan, while Verity previously was a deputy headteacher in Pembrokeshire.

Meanwhile, Puffin Produce and Hiut Denim will have workshops present at the summit, along with Keep Wales Tidy. Puffin Produce is known as a local ethical company for its carbon neutral potatoes, while Hiut Denim is known for its ethically produced jeans.

Nia Bendle, Pembrokeshire’s UK Youth Parliament’s representative and a member of the Youth Assembly, said: “As a young person I’m very interested in issues around climate change and sustainability. I think most young people are, and yet our voices and views aren’t necessarily taken on board or listened to.

“Hour by hour on social media, we’re also seeing posts with claims that are unsubstantiated and yet many young and older people believe them. We aim to see through this at the summit by presenting and debating facts around these issues, with leading experts.

“It’ll be a chance for those attending to better understand these issues before going back to their homes, schools and communities to discuss it further and help influence the wider community and even politicians and businesses.”