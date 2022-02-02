There have been 212 new cases of covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
PHW figures for today, Wednesday, February 2, state there were 129 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 61 in Pembrokeshire and 22 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 75,242 – 41,903 in Carmarthenshire, 22,604 in Pembrokeshire and 10,735 in Ceredigion.
There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 677 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,870 new cases of coronavirus and ten new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 782,388 cases and 6,833 deaths.
There have been 8,921 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,511,342 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,369,003 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,838,189 people and 53,853 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
