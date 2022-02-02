THE fire and rescue service is to submit a statement that could question an investigation into the death of firefighter Josh Gardener, who died during a 2019 training exercise in the Haven waterway.
The latest pre-inquest February 2 hearing into the death of Mr Gardener heard Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Acting Chief Fire Officer Euan Cray is to submit a statement that could question whether a Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report into his death was incomplete, flawed, or defficient.
Mr Gardener was 35 when he died.
During the exercise two Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service boats collided in the Haven waterway.
A MAIB investigation into the accident concluded that the boats collided because they were carrying out ‘uncoordinated manoeuvres, at speed, in the same stretch of water’.
It was reported that Mr Gardener was struck on the head by one of the boats.
In 2019, the-then coroner Mark Layton had confirmed Mr Gardener died of head injuries, before adjourning the inquest, pending a full hearing.
Mr Cray is expected to submit his statement by no later than March 2. Once the statement has been submitted there will be 28 days to review it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.