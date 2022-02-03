Pupils at a Pembrokeshire primary school recently benefited from the skills and experience from staff at a county tourism resort.

Children from Templeton School near Narberth benefited from ‘The Bumbles of Honeywood’ skills programme, recently joined by Bluestone National Park Resort.

The programme, created by Swansea-based 2B Enterprising, aims to help primary schoolchildren learn skills which can be adapted into their day-to-day learning in the national curriculum.

Bluestone staff visited the school to introduce pupils to the programme, which is in line with Bluestone’s corporate responsibility programme, including Bluestone Academy.

The academy provides a gateway to several careers in the tourism sector, and has several strong links to Pembrokeshire’s schools and colleges.

Helen John, Bluestone’s Academy manager, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with 2BEnterprising on this initiative, which we believe has real value for pupils, raising their awareness of ecological issues and nurturing skills that will enable them to become enterprising problem solvers equipped to address the challenges of the world we live in.”

Kevin Phelps, headteacher of Templeton CP School added: “The whole school community of Templeton is behind this initiative and are excited about its many advantages to the educational experiences of our children, in particular the biodiversity and ecological aspect, which is so important to our learners, but also the enterprising and innovation skills involved which may even support their future careers.

“We support our local community and to create a partnership with Bluestone in this way is a perfect way of developing our local business links and to work together for the benefit of all.”

2BEnterprising CEO, Jayne Brewer, said: “We’re thrilled that Bluestone has chosen to become one of our valued partners by making this valuable contribution to Templeton Primary School as part of our Corporate Engagement Partner Programme.

“Bluestone’s efforts to support biodiversity, reduce waste and educate young people are truly inspirational and we’re proud to join them on this journey. By funding the provision of The Bumbles of Honeywood programme Bluestone is helping to raise awareness of some key ecological issues and helping pupils develop the skills and initiative to tackle these issues, while also preparing them for their future careers.”