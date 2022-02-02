Rugby star Ifan Phillips has stepped up his rehabilitation after his promising career with the Ospreys ended in a motorbike accident in December.

The Ospreys hooker and ex-Wales Under 20s international, from Crymych, had a leg amputated after the incident involving two motorcycles in Swansea.

More than £75,000 has now been raised on crowdfunding site JustGiving to support his rehabilitation and fund a technologically advanced a prosthetic leg.

The fundraising website, which is still receiving donations almost two months after his operation, has released a video of him working hard in the gym.

The 26 year-old, the son of ex-Wales and Neath hooker Kevin Phillips, described the generosity of the public and rugby community as "truly overwhelming."

"Weʼre raising £100,000 to support the wellbeing of Ifan Phillips and his family with the adjustments and rehabilitation he will need," the JustGiving page says. "We set up this funding page for those willing to donate any amount to help the cause.

"We want Ifan to receive the absolute best medical care to make his transition as quick and smooth as possible.

"This money will help take care of the needs of Ifan and his family after this devastating event.

"We have been advised we would need to raise £100,000 for a Genium X3 prosthesis, the world's most technologically advanced prosthetic leg.

"We've now raised over £75,000, and are getting closer each day to the set target, thank you all so much for your kind and generous donations."

Phillips, who played 40 games for Ospreys and trained with the Wales squad last summer, has previously issued a message of thanks to all who have supported him.

"Your kind donations will all be going towards my rehabilitation and hopefully getting a prosthetic leg which will enable me to experience new opportunities," he said.

"Those who know me well will know how active I am as an individual and I will continue to be so. All your donations are greatly appreciated, so thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Phillips, a former pupil at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, had a very bright future in the game, having played 40 games for Ospreys and trained with the Wales squad last summer.

He made his senior Ospreys debut in 2017, a year after being part of the successful Wales squad that won an Under 20s Six Nations Grand Slam.

