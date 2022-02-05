While we all love the county’s fine dining restaurants, lovely small local cafés are one of the things which Pembrokeshire is most closely associated with, with many surrounding our urban, rural and coastal areas.
In the latest of our series looking at the popular destination website TripAdvisor, now we are looking at what are the top five cafes in Pembrokeshire.
Topping the list of cafes in the county is Marloes’ own Runwayskiln, which has been rated five stars on its food, service and value and even been named as a TripAdvisor’s 2021 Travellers Choice destination.
Second on the list is Wavecrest Café, ideally located near West Angle Bay, with the website naming it as the best restaurant in the whole of the Pembroke region.
Following on is a café at the other end of the county, Blas at Fronlas, located in Newport, which has almost 500 reviews giving it five stars on food and service, with 4.5 stars on value and atmosphere.
Tenby’s Fuchsia Caffé comes in at fourth, with one customer saying: “Beautiful home-cooked food and cakes. Breakfast and light lunches/homemade soup. Friendly staff. A firm favourite when visiting Tenby.”
The top five is rounded off by Mamgu Welshcakes in Solva, which was also listed as a TripAdvisor 2021 Travellers Choice destination, with its 4.5 rating on food, value and service.
