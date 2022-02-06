Nearly 900 crimes were committed in Pembroke throughout the whole of 2021, according to the latest statistics from Police.UK
Across the calendar year, 877 crimes were committed in the town, with 395 of them (45 per cent) being violence or sexual offences.
The second highest category in the town was anti-social behaviour (161), while third place was public order (86), narrowly ahead of criminal damage or arson (80).
Across the four regions of the town (Monkton, St Mary North, St Mary South and St Michael), St Michael was by far the most peaceful area, with 99 crimes (11.2 per cent) occurring in that area.
Meanwhile, crimes which occurred in St Mary North amounted to 312 (35.6 per cent) of crimes committed in the town across 2021.
The most crime-heavy month for Pembroke in the calendar year was July, where 115 crimes were committed, while February (51) was the most peaceful.
