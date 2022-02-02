Haverfordwest County AFC have completed a busy transfer window with six new additions joining the Cymru Premier club ahead of the second phase of the season.

On deadline day they announced the loan signing of Caleb Hughes from Cardiff City, following Ryan George, Corey Shephard, Jordan Davies (loan), Zac Jones and Alex Worley in putting pen to paper with the Bluebirds.

Midfielder Caleb Hughes, 18, joins the club until the end of the season, having signed his first professional deal with the Championship club in October 2021 after impressing in his appearances for various age grade teams.

A talented set-piece taker, the youngster was nominated in Cardiff City’s goal of the month award for November 2021 for his excellent free-kick in the under-18s game against Swansea City.

In recent times, his performances for the under-18s have seen him move up an age group to feature for the under-23s, who compete in the Professional Development League South, which is organised by the Premier League.

"He has also featured for Wales at under-19 level, playing in all three of their 2022 European under-19 championship qualifying round matches in October," said a statement from the club.

"After making a 30-minute cameo against Georgia, he went on to play the full 90 in the match with Norway, before netting two goals in the 3-0 win over Kosovo on October 12 to help Wales to their first victory in Group 10.

"We are looking forward to seeing what Caleb can offer as we approach Phase Two of the JD Cymru Premier season, while helping to continue his development in a competitive environment."

The Bluebirds also completed the signing of defender Alex Worley from Walsall on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

"The 18-year-old centre half makes the move to west Wales after a spell in the Saddlers’ academy set-up," said a club statement.

"Worley was in action for the Midlands side last Saturday, when he featured for the under-18s team in their 2-1 defeat to Morecambe in the EFL Youth Alliance.

"The youngster, who captained the team at Ray Hall Lane, was described as the ‘stand out man’ for the Saddlers, providing an assist for his former team’s only goal and keeping the Shrimps attackers at bay.

"He also played for the Bescot Stadium outfit this afternoon, captaining the team in a 0-0 draw in his final game for the club."

Meanwhile goalkeeper Zac Jones has signed on a contract which runs until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Wellington in New Zealand, has most recently been playing for Miramar Rangers in the New Zealand National League – the country’s top-flight competition.

"Jones also represented Wellington Phoenix reserves, who also compete in the National League," said a club statement.

"After a three-year stint in the reserves, Jones made the step up to the first team, who ply their trade in the A-League – the highest level of football in Australia.

"His stay with The Nix came to an end in February 2021 when he departed to sign for Team Wellington, who won the final edition of the New Zealand Football Championship in March 2021.

"Jones started in goal for Team Welly, as they defeated Auckland City 4-2 at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland.

"Having made the decision to depart the capital side after their title success, Jones linked up with Miramar Rangers in March last year, and would go on to win the first instalment of the newly-created New Zealand National League, defeating former side Wellington Olympic 7-2 in the grand final at Jerry Collins Stadium.

"In search of a new challenge, the stopper, who stands at 1.85 metres tall, has decided to test himself in the top tier of Welsh football, and we look forward to seeing what he can offer in the months ahead.

Haverfordwest County AFC have also confirmed that Danny Williams has signed a deal to extend his stay with the club until the end of the season.

"The 21-year-old returned to the Ogi Bridge Meadow in the summer for a third spell with the Bluebirds, after impressing in his previous two stints in west Wales," said a club statement.

"Williams initially joined County from Pontardawe Town in the 2017-18 season, hitting the ground immediately as he netted 18 goals in a stand-out campaign which earned him a move to Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff City.

"He was then loaned back to the Pembrokeshire Bluebirds for their first season back in the JD Cymru Premier, and he had a similar impact on the field, netting 10 goals in 30 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign.

"Having departed the Welsh capital side in the summer, he returned to Haverfordwest County on a deal until January 2022, which has now been extended to see out the remainder of the current season.

"Williams has made 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season, netting four goals and setting up three assists.

"He was on the scoresheet in the game against Newtown at Latham Park last weekend, with his strike from a tight angle finding the far corner as the Bluebirds drew 1-1 with the Robins.

"Typically a centre-forward, Williams has made the move into midfield in recent weeks, a switch that has allowed him to get on the ball more often and showcase his wide range of skills.

"We’re looking forward to seeing what Danny can contribute between now and the end of the season, as we aim to secure our place in the JD Cymru Premier for another season."

The Bluebirds meanwhile revealed that Mason Jones-Thomas has sealed a loan move to JD Cymru South side Trefelin BGC for the remainder of the season.

The winger joined the Bluebirds from fellow JD Cymru Premier side Pen-y-Bont in the summer, and has gone on to make 18 appearances in all competitions for the club.

"The 21-year-old, who came through the ranks at Swansea City, has contributed four goals and an assist for County to date, most recently finding the net in the 2-1 defeat to Caernarfon Town at the Ogi Bridge Meadow in November," said a club statement.

"His strike against Bala Town in the fourth round of the JD Welsh Cup in October was a goal of the month contender, as he cut inside before beating a couple of defenders and arrowing the ball into the top right corner.

"We would like to wish Mason the best of luck during his stay with the Ynys Park outfit, as they look to move further away from the relegation zone in the JD Cymru South."