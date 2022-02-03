After two years of successful virtual events, the award-winning Tour of Pembrokeshire will return in its traditional format on Saturday 14 May, with four different routes of various lengths.
Entry to the event is now open, and 20 free places have been made available to anyone who’d like to sign up to raise funds for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust.
In recent years, the Trust has improved eight new meadow sites covering 52 ha in the National Park, funded educational events, and enabled maintenance of around 65 miles of the coastal path.
Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust, Jessica Morgan, said: “It’s a privilege to be a charity partner of this iconic and much-loved cycling event.
“The Trust is set up in a way that all money raised in this challenge will be spent on projects and activities within the National Park.
"As a result, anyone who signs up will have the pleasure of enjoying the spectacular scenery of the Pembrokeshire Coast by bike, while knowing that they are making a real difference to its future.
“Free places will be given on a first come, first served basis, and will involving raising a minimum of £150 for the Trust.
"Anyone interested in signing up should email support@pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales, where we’ll be able to help you set up a fundraising page and provide your free entry code.”
