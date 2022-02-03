Iwan Cray, current assistant chief fire officer, has been confirmed as the new deputy chief fire officer of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
It follows the announced retirement of chief fire officer Chris Davies, who will leave the Service in April 2022, and the subsequent appointment of deputy chief fire officer Roger Thomas to the role of chief fire officer.
Assistant chief fire officer Iwan Cray was appointed by the Authority’s Appointments Committee on Monday, January 31.
Councillor Elwyn Williams, Chair of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority said: “It is with great pleasure that I can confirm that assistant chief fire officer Iwan Cray has successfully been appointed as our new deputy chief fire officer.
“Iwan has a great track record in executive leadership here at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and we are incredibly fortunate to be able to appoint an individual of his calibre to the role.
“Chief fire officer Chris Davies leaves our Service in April 2022 following an illustrious career and I speak on behalf of the Fire and Rescue Authority when I say that we have full confidence that both Iwan Cray and Roger Thomas will form a strong and forward-thinking team, who will drive this organisation forward.”
Assistant chief fire officer Iwan Cray said: “I want to extend my gratitude to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority in affording me the opportunity to become the new deputy chief fire officer for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
“Whilst I have no doubt that it will be an incredibly challenging position, I am excited to work with our newly appointed chief fire officer Roger Thomas and develop and enhance an organisation that continues to deliver an exceptional service to our communities.”
