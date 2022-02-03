The seventh annual Welsh Language Music Day-Dydd Miwsig Cymru is being celebrated on Friday, February 4 in Wales and across the world, honouring all forms of Welsh language music - indie, rock, punk, funk, folk, electronica, hip hop and everything in between.

The day aims to introduce Welsh language music to a new audience by celebrating the artists making waves at home and internationally.

In the last year, Welsh language music has gained famous followers including the likes of Hollywood actor Elijah Wood, who announced he’s a fan of 1970s prog-rock band Brân.

The Welsh language has experienced a boom in users on the app Duolingo in the last year, with more users learning Welsh across the UK than any other language.

With the day part of the Welsh Government’s long-term vision to see a million people speaking and using Welsh daily by 2050, Welsh language music is being hailed as a great resource for learners of the language.

Gavin and Stacey writer and actor Ruth Jones has hailed the power of song in adding to her vocabulary.

New acts Chroma and Cotton Wolf have also made special video content for Dydd Miwsig Cymru translating lyrics to their songs.

As the world continues to navigate the challenges of COVID-19, celebrations for the seventh annual Dydd Miwsig Cymru will honour the independent venues at the heart of Welsh communities.

A schedule of free gigs taking place at iconic independent venues has been announced today, in Clwb Ifor Bach (Cardiff), Le Pub (Newport), Selar (Cardigan), Bunkhouse (Swansea) and Galeri (Caernarfon) – where Welsh language acts including HMS Morris, Gwenno Morgan, SYBS, Mellt, EÄDYTH, Tiger Bay and Pys Melyn make up the line-up.

Although independent venues have had to adapt to changing restrictions during the pandemic, iconic venues like Cardiff’s Clwb Ifor Bach, are home to a lively Welsh language music scene and play a vital role in profiling new artists.

Despite continued restrictions during 2021 which impacted tours and live performances, there has been a plethora of new releases from Welsh language acts that are making waves globally.

Artists including Carwyn Ellis, Los Blancos, Melin Melyn, Tacsidermi and Papur Wal have all released acclaimed music in the last 12 months, with tracks from Breichiau Hir’s album ‘Hir Oes I’r Cof’ played on BBC Radio 1.

There were 485 new Welsh language releases - from albums, singles, EPs and catalogue releases - through distribution and label service PYST in 2021, compared to 357 in 2020.

The Welsh electronica scene has also been recognised internationally in the last year, with Roughion’s remix of Band Pres Llareggub’s track Meillionen added to Hedkandi’s playlist, while tracks by DJ Ryan M Hughes, from North Wales, have been played on Worldwide FM – a global community radio station which broadcasts everywhere from New York, Brussels, Melbourne, Istanbul and beyond.

The genre has been described as “vibrant” by Gwion Ap Iago, one half of electronic duo Roughion.

He said: “It’s becoming cool to play Welsh language electronic music. As a genre, it’s definitely overlooked in Wales, and while we might automatically look at America, Germany and the Netherlands as countries producing the most recognised electronic music, the quality we have here shows that Wales is doing it too.

"Female artists like Gwenno and Kelly Lee Owens are leading the way in Wales.”

It has also been announced today that Urdd Gobaith Cymru, Wales’ voluntary youth organisation, will launch a new Welsh music and culture festival this summer at the Urdd Eisteddfod to celebrate its cenetenary year. Gŵyl Triban will take place over 2nd-4th June 2022 in Denbighshire with a line-up of Welsh language music artists to be released in the coming months.

Elsewhere, Forté Project, a Wales-wide artist development scheme for up and coming artists, has seen Welsh language artist Mali Hâf introduce her brand of Welsh music to her fellow Forté Project artists, all of whom have never created music in Welsh language before.

The all-female collaborative project has a distinctly international feel, with contributions from Estonian producer Sorry Stacy, French pop princess Kitty, Asian hazy-pop artist Artshawty and non-Welsh speaking, Llandrindod Wells based, singer songwriter Elin Grace.

The song ‘Mamiaith’, which translates to ‘mother tongue’, was written by Mali Hâf, 24 from Cardiff, who brought together the five female artists in just under two weeks to write, produce and launch a music video, out today, featuring the collaborative process.

This year, Dydd Miwsig Cymru also launched a creative competition for primary school age children across Wales with the aim of bridging the gap between school and home.

Ysgol Pop asks children to write and perform a pop song, where they’re encouraged to practice at home and teach non-Welsh speaking parents their lyrics.

Launched with and judged by Welsh singer-songwriter EÄDYTH, the winning song will receive £250 for their school and have their rap played on S4C’s Stwnsh Sadwrn on Saturday, February 5.

Huw Stephens, BBC presenter and Dydd Miwsig Cymru ambassador, said: "The Welsh language music scene is varied and full of music makers of all genres, so a day like this brings everyone together and reminds us that Welsh belongs to everyone and is being used every day by fantastic musicians.

"It's a day to shine a spotlight on the musicians, the gig promoters and the labels, and introduce new people to the language.

"This Dydd Miwsig Cymru we want to say thank you to the independent venues that have promoted Welsh language gigs tirelessly over the years and been home to incredible miwsig memories.”

Welsh Language Music Day has received support from major businesses including EE which is streaming a special performance of Yma O Hyd by its Merthyr Tydfil staff choir.

Established in 2017, the choir was set up as a chance to ‘switch off’ from work and life pressures, particularly during the pandemic.

The choir is a mix of English and Welsh speakers, with many in the choir taking the opportunity to re-connect with the Welsh language and discover Welsh language music for the first time.

Transport for Wales is sharing Welsh language music playlists to its customers, while Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water which has asked staff to suggest their favourite Welsh language song to collaborate to a company-wide miwsig playlist.

Dydd Miwsig Cymru is part of the Welsh Government’s long-term vision to see a million people speaking and using Welsh by 2050.