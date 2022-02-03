Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Milford Haven are appealing for anybody with any information about anti-social behaviour and criminal damage happening in the town, after a particularly busy month.
Across January 2022, police officers in the town have had to investigate ‘a number of incidents’ of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage throughout Milford Haven.
Investigations are ongoing to identify the people responsible, with officers looking at CCTV in the area to help find them.
Milford Haven Police said: “A number of properties have been targeted with youths knocking on doors and windows, kicking doors resulting in damage and throwing eggs at properties also causing damage.
"The impact this is having on the lives of Milford Haven residents is significant and will not be tolerated. Milford Haven Police remain committed to dealing with anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and the safeguarding of our communities.”
Anybody with any information is urged to telephone 101 to assist in police enquiries.
