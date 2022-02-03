Bookings are open for the ‘Winter of Wellbeing’ scheme, a Sport Pembrokeshire programme to help people throughout the county to get out and moving during the colder months of the year.
People are able to book onto sessions which will see them learn either surfing, lifesaving or bushcraft.
Both surfing and lifesaving sessions will take place on either Saturday, February 5, or Saturday, February 12, while the bushcraft sessions will be on Sunday, February 6, and Sunday, February 13.
Surfing classes will take place on the Saturday morning, between 10.30am and 12.30pm at Gupton Farm, Freshwater West.
Meanwhile, the lifesaving sessions are on the Saturday afternoons, between 2pm and 3.30pm, also at Gupton Farm.
On the Sundays, the bushcraft sessions will last for two hours and take place in Bosherston.
People are being asked not to book onto a session multiple times, to allow as many people to enjoy the sessions as possible.
To book onto any of the sessions, visit https://bookings.outerreefsurfschool.com/en/category/winter-of-wellbeing-sessions
