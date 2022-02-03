People in a Pembrokeshire town are being encouraged to get involved with local governance and apply to become a town councillor this May.
Ahead of the May 2022 local elections, people in Neyland are being urged to consider becoming a local councillor and representing their communities as part of Neyland Town Council.
Two information sessions are taking place later this month for anybody considering becoming a town councillor.
The two sessions will take place on Saturday, February 19, and Friday, February 25, at Neyland Community Hub on John Street.
Mayor of Neyland, Cllr Simon Hancock said: “Neyland Town Council is keen to encourage people to stand for the town council at the elections in May. We would like residents to come along and speak to existing councillors, learn how the council works and how they can make a difference to improve the lives of all local residents.”
In order to book your place on one of the information sessions, telephone 01646 629885.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.