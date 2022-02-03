Pupils from a Pembrokeshire school are building on success, winning the first ever Lego League West Wales regional competition.
The Year Five and Six pupils from Holy Name School, Fishguard, showcased their coding and design skills to build a Lego Spike robot and a playing field full of Lego model missions based on this year’s theme of Cargo Connect.
Their robot was then programmed to solve and complete as many missions as possible in order to earn points from the judges.
Aside from the programming side of the competition, the team had to come up with an innovative design concept to solve a problem based on cargo and decided to focus on their idea of a tracking device to go in parcels.
A team of 10 pupils were judged in several categories and were delighted to win the Robot Performance Award as well as being named the overall champions of the event.
The team will be representing the west Wales region at the First Lego League UK final on Saturday February, 26.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.