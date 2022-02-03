There has been a grand update on the construction of the upcoming Tŷ Hotel on Milford Waterfront, with the official Celtic Collection Tŷ sign being put on the side of the almost finished building.
The 100-bedroom hotel has been constructed over many months now, with the official opening to take place in the next two months, and many jobs being created for people across Pembrokeshire.
There will also be a restaurant and bar, along with activity suite. To see CGI photographs of the upcoming hotel, visit http://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19706802.cgi-pictures-provide-first-look-milford-havens-new-ty-hotel/
Bookings are available for when the hotel opens, available from Friday, April 8. To see future bookings, visit https://www.ty-hotels.com/destinations/milford-waterfront/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.