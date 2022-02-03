HYWEL Dda Health Charities is the new 'Powered By' partner for the 2022 Wales Half Marathon.

The charity, which is the official NHS charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, is now offering its supporters a range of exciting opportunities across all Long Course Weekend events.

The Wales Half Marathon, which takes place on July 3, has been widely recognised as one of the best and most challenging races out there.

With stunning sea views and a testing, undulating terrain, the event starts at Pembroke Castle and ends in Tenby.

The Marathon is part of the Long Course Weekend which takes place on from July 1 to July 3, and is the biggest multisport festival in Europe, attracting over 10,000 athletes and 35,000 supporters from 45 nations.

Events include The Wales Swim, The Wales Sportive (cycling) and Children’s Events.

Tara Nickerson, fundraising manager at the charity, said she can't wait to see people getting involved.

“We’re so excited," said Tara, "to be working with Activity Wales Events as the new "Powered By" partner for the 2022 Wales Half Marathon.

"This partnership will give our supporters the opportunity to take part in events across the whole of the Long Course Weekend whilst fundraising for our local NHS.

"We look forward to seeing you there.”

Matthew Evans, CEO at Long Course Weekend commented that it was vital to invest in links with the local community.

“We always celebrate new working partnerships," said Mr Evans, "but none more than local charities.

"The Wales Half Marathon is a special event for so many people and we are delighted that together we will be raising vital funds for such a great cause.”

As part of their exclusive partnership Hywel Dda Health Charities has swim, bike and run entries available to fundraisers - but entries are limited and allocated on a first come, first served basis. Anyone interested in taking part can contact the Hywel Dda Health Charities Team by phone on 01267 239815 or by email at Fundraising.HywelDda@wales.nhs.uk.