Another 331 new cases of covid-19 have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
PHW figures for today, Thursday, February 3, state there were 212 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 85 in Pembrokeshire and 34 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 75,572 – 42,115 in Carmarthenshire, 22,688 in Pembrokeshire and 10,769 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven day period ending on January 23 there were 25,650 lateral flow testing episodes – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,537 were positive.
There were three new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 680 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 2,424 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 784,811 cases and 6,844 deaths.
There have been 14,372 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,511,694 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,369,532 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,841,259 people and 53,911 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.