MORE than 15,000 Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West 1950s women campaigners who have been hit by changes to state pension have been boosted by a cross-party parliamentary group's compensation call.

In a report submitted to the ombudsman, the parliamentary group said that changes to the state pension had caused 1950s women financial, emotional, physical and psychological distress.

The report also called for the women to be given "fast and proper" compensation.

Changes to the state pension age saw women born in the 1950s left with an additional six-year wait before receiving their state pensions, leaving many faced with dire financial straits; forced to continue working; lose their homes and suffer with serious mental health problems.

The 1950s women said the government did not give enough warning when they introduced changes to the state pension age. Last year the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman confirmed the Department for Work and Pensions ‘did not get it right’ in making women aware of these changes, and that amounted to maladministration.

Further stages of the process will assess what recommendations, including potential compensation, the ombudsman will make to remedy it.

The campaigners' battle has now been boosted by the submission of the State Pension Inequality for Women All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) to the ombudsman.

Its report states: "It is the APPG’s view that not only has DWP maladministration impacted on 1950s-born women financially, but it had also caused extraordinary emotional, physical and psychological distress to the cohort…now is the time for 1950s-women to be given fast and proper compensation."

Local campaigner, Jackie Gilderdale said that she and the local group warmly welcome the APPG’s submission.

“The impact of Department for Work and Pensions maladministration on 1950s-born women has been as devastating as it is widespread,” she said.

“The APPG believes that the case for category six injustice is overwhelming and clear. Women have had their emotional, physical, and mental circumstances totally obliterated by a lack of reasonable notice.”

Category six cases are the most serious and include circumstances where the individual may be affected permanently, or where recovery is likely to take several years, and covers circumstances where a reduced quality of life has been endured for a considerable period. They can see compensation awarded of £10,000 or more.

"These impacts must be addressed, if we are to reach any kind of conclusion regarding this injustice,” said Jackie.

“The local group has been campaigning for six years on this issue and we hope now that the two Pembrokeshire MPs, Stephen Crabb and Simon Hart, will say it’s time they and their government accepted its failings and agreed fair and fast compensation of a historic injustice for 1950s women”.