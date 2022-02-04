HAVERFORDWEST Town Council has agreed to take ownership of a new tractor in what was described a superb idea by the town’s mayor.

The council was presented with the opportunity of receiving a new tractor after funds were made available from Welsh Government fund ‘Local Places for Nature’.

Regeneration manager for Pembrokeshire County Council Peter Howe presented the opportunity to the town council in extraordinary meeting held on February 1.

Among town councillors, also in attendance at the meeting were county councillors Tom and Alison Tudor, assistant secretary to Haverfordwest Racecourse (public park) Trust Mike Wort, and clark to the Portfield Recreation Committee Paul Lucas – the committee oversee the race course and manage the lower racecourse.

Mr Howe began the discussions over the tractor by saying: “We bid for a new tractor and a cut and collect implement, which is what is required to establish wildflower meadow.

“The current tractor would not carry something of that size so we put in a bid for a new tractor and this implement, which has been successful.”

Going into some detail of the arrangement is was explained that the Welsh Government would prefer the tractor be put in the name of Haverfordwest Town Council. The vehicle would then go to Upper Racecourse where it would be serviced and maintained.

There was also suggestions the tractor could be used at Bridge Meadow and The Saltings.

Mayor for Haverfordwest Alan Buckfield was recorded saying, ‘the council should not look a gift horse in the mouth’.

Mr Howe finished by saying anyone with sentiment for the old tractor needs to be realistic.

“At the end of the day the current Haverfordwest racecourse tractor is not going to last forever,” said Mr Howe. “This is a huge opportunity we will not see again.”

In under an hour, the council voted unanimously to take on the new tractor.