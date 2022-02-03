Police and paramedics were called to a four-vehicle crash on a Pembrokeshire Road.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Dredgeman Hill, Haverfordwest.
A police spokesperson said that the crash closed the carriageway in one direction for around an hour and a half.
“Police attended a four-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 3.55pm on Friday, January 28, on Dredgeman Hill, Haverfordwest,” said a force spokesperson.
“The left-hand carriageway was closed and reopened at 5.30pm.”
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service added that paramedics were called to the incident but subsequently stood down.
"We were alerted to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision at Dredgemans Hill, Haverfordwest on Friday, January 28, at approximately4.02pm,” he said.
“We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene. No persons were conveyed to hospital and police took command of the scene."
