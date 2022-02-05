A MAN with a distinguished military history who was caught drug-driving ‘self-medicated’ after a tragic past, a court heard.
On February 1, Wayne Paul was at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on three charges, one of driving without a valid licence, and two of drug-driving.
In mitigation it was said that Paul’s case was not as clear cut as first appeared.
Defence solicitor Tom Lloyd described how Paul had had a long and distinguished career in the Queen’s Dragoon Guards, which included tours of Bosnia and Northern Ireland.
Mr Lloyd then told the court of Paul’s tragic past that led to him taking drugs.
“My client is a hard-working man and takes pride in that,” said Mr Lloyd.
“At 18 years of age his only daughter was murdered in a domestic incident. The reality is this is something he will never get over. It has had a profound effect on him and has led to him self-medicating, which he is not proud of.”
Paul, 51, of Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, had taken cannabis and cocaine while spending a night fishing in Pembrokeshire.
He was caught on August 1, 2021, at Havens Head, Milford Haven.
Paul pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without a licence and two charges of driving under the influence of drugs.
He was fined £250 and lost his licence for three years.
Paul will also pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.
He will pay the outstanding debt within 28 days.
