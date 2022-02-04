Local political representatives have reacted strongly to the rise in energy prices, with some of the worst hit areas being in west Wales.

Stephen Crabb MP has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to step in and help people via the Warm Home Discount Scheme, while Jane Dodds MS is calling the situation, “an energy bill nightmare".

Mr Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, argued that Rishi Sunak should step in and help via the Warm Home Discount Scheme, which reduces bills by £140 for those who receive Pension Credit Guarantee or those on low incomes.

Ofgem recently announced a 54 per cent increase in the energy price cap, with average annual bills reaching nearly £2,000, with Ceredigion being the worst hit local authority (£972).

Other affected areas are Carmarthenshire (£853) and Powys (£848).

Jane Dodds MS is calling for a windfall tax on the profits of gas and oil producers and traders to fund support for vulnerable households struggling to pay their energy bills.

Stephen Crabb said: “It is a real worry for families all across the country which is why I’m looking for the Government to get behind this issue and offer some support to a greater number of households.

“At present, eligibility for the Warm Home Discount Scheme is limited to a small grouping, the Chancellor should look at increasing the amount, as well as extending the current eligibility criteria. Without a change in approach, millions of families are going to be pushed nearer to the poverty line.”

Jane Dodds MS, who represents five out of the six worst hit areas in Wales, added: “People across Wales are facing an energy bill nightmare, with some of the worst affected areas being Conservative held seats.

“But instead of taxing the record profits of oil and gas companies to fund a package of support, Rishi Sunak is simply spreading the pain for families over the coming years.

"It is also an insult to take £150 of a family's council tax while hiking their taxes by an average of £600, giving with one hand while taking away more with the other.”