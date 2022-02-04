Valero Pembroke Refinery has announced that Pembrokeshire Cancer Support will be the refinery’s charity of the year for 2022.
The group, which aims to ‘empower its users through education and support,’ was formed in 1991 by Doreen Wornell to bring cancer sufferers together to meet twice monthly for support meetings, one-to-one contact and relaxation therapies.
The charity now has a dedicated facility in Pembroke Dock, and was selected to the Valero’s charity of the year following a site-wide vote.
The charity’s co-ordinator, Lyn Neville, said:
“Being named as Valero’s charity of the year was a great way to start the year after what has been a difficult couple of years.
“For obvious reasons we haven’t been able to do as much as we would have liked over the past two years but hopefully, fingers crossed, we can provide a fuller service soon.”
Valero’s public affairs manager Stephen Thornton added: “Pembrokeshire Cancer Support understand what those with the condition are going through.
“This not only helps the individual but their family and friends too and we’re delighted to be able to team up with Pembrokeshire Cancer Support for the next 12 months.”
