Work begins tomorrow, Saturday, February 5, to enable a railway station at the gateway to Pembrokeshire to re-open after being closed for more than 50 years.
The station at St Clears is now set to once again become a recognised stop on the Carmarthen to Haverfordwest line, following the UK Government’s provision of up to £4.7m.
The groundwork and surveying begins tomorrow, Saturday, February 5, and will continue until the end of March 2022, with work taking place during the day and night to avoid disruption to rail passengers.
Efforts to have the station re-opened - ongoing since the 1970s - gained impetus last year when the location was chosen by the Department of Transport as one of four station re-opening bids out of 12 to go through to the final level.
Over 1,200 people signed the Next Stop St Clears petition urging the Welsh Government to recommend St Clears to Network Rail for a new railway station.
The station’s cause has long been championed by MP Simon Hart and more recently by MS Samuel Kurtz.
Simon Hart said:
“This has been a long haul for St Clears and so it is really exciting to see work finally starting.
“This is happening thanks to a UK Government grant of nearly £5 million and it will be of huge benefit to the whole area.”
Samuel Kurtz added: “This is well-overdue and shows what can be achieved when all levels of government work together.
“Whilst the timescales are ambitious, it’s fabulous to see things are finally underway.
"Let’s now hope Welsh Government support St Clears Station with quality trains and a suitable timetable.”
