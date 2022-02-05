A virtual session will be taking place next week for anybody in the county who wishes or is thinking of becoming a childminder.

The 90-minute Pembrokeshire County Council online session will be held between 10am and 11.30am on the morning of Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The session is free and welcome for all to attend virtually who have considered or are considering becoming a childminder.

In order to attend, booking is essential, and can be done by telephoning 07435 780910 or emailing fis@pembrokeshire.gov.uk