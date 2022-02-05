A Pembrokeshire League football club has announced that a bingo night will go ahead next week, with all proceeds going to help support local grassroots football.
Hakin United, the current Pembrokeshire League champions, will be hosting its bingo night next week in Milford Haven, with the money raised going to the club’s junior section.
Chocolate, wine and cash prizes will be available for anybody who wishes to attend.
The night will take place on the evening of Friday, February 11, with doors at Milford Haven Rugby Club opening at 6.30pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.