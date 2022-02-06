A remembrance service will take place later this month in Pembrokeshire, in memory of fishermen who have lost their lives at sea.
The service will take place in Milford Haven, remembering all fishermen who have lost their lives while away at sea, with the service especially remembering those who lost their lives as the crews of:
- Gordon Richards (January 1938)
- Milford Viscount (April 1950)
- Richard Crofts (February 1953)
- Robert Limbrick (February 1957)
- Boston Heron (December 1962)
The service will be at Milford Haven Cemetery, taking place at 11am on the morning of Monday, February 14, with the service being officiated by Father Andrew Johnson from St Katharine and St Peter’s Church.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.