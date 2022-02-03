ATG Tickets is offering 2 for 1 tickets in March at participating shows thanks to the National Lottery. 

UK Theatre's Love Your Local Theatre campaign means that when you buy a ticket for one of the below shows, you get a free ticket courtesy of The National Lottery.

It is subsidising over 150,000 tickets at theatres across the UK as a thank you to National Lottery players for the £30 million they raise each week for good causes - including the arts and theatre.

The promotion is available to anyone who plays the National Lottery and has a National Lottery product. 

It is hoped that this initiative will encourage people to support their local theatres as they try to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: West End shows coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse - How to buy tickets

READ MORE: BBC One Big Night Of Musicals - How to buy tickets to all shows featured

Theatre shows included in ATG Tickets 2 for 1 deal

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

When: March 1 - March 25, 2022

Where: Glasgow, Birmingham and Woking
How it applies: Premium Band and Band A tickets

Book tickets via the ATG Tickets website.

One Nighters: Hannah Gadsby & Seven Drunken Nights

When: March 6 and 7, 2022

Where: Manchester and Glasgow

How it applies: Band A tickets

Book tickets via the ATG Tickets website.

School of Rock

When: March 7 - March 12, 2022

Where: Glasgow Theatre Royal

How it applies: Premium Bands, as well as Band A on 8 March, 9 March, and the matinee performance of 10 March

Book tickets via the ATG Tickets website.

See the full list of eligible shows and locations via the ATG Tickets website. 