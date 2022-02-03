ATG Tickets is offering 2 for 1 tickets in March at participating shows thanks to the National Lottery.
UK Theatre's Love Your Local Theatre campaign means that when you buy a ticket for one of the below shows, you get a free ticket courtesy of The National Lottery.
It is subsidising over 150,000 tickets at theatres across the UK as a thank you to National Lottery players for the £30 million they raise each week for good causes - including the arts and theatre.
The promotion is available to anyone who plays the National Lottery and has a National Lottery product.
The National Lottery funded Love Your Local Theatre campaign is now open for booking! Show your support for our theatres with this brilliant new offer. It’s first come first served, so don’t miss out! https://t.co/1iz4mJ0wow pic.twitter.com/P1kpXh5U54— ATG (@ATGTICKETS) February 2, 2022
It is hoped that this initiative will encourage people to support their local theatres as they try to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Theatre shows included in ATG Tickets 2 for 1 deal
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
When: March 1 - March 25, 2022
Where: Glasgow, Birmingham and Woking
How it applies: Premium Band and Band A tickets
Book tickets via the ATG Tickets website.
One Nighters: Hannah Gadsby & Seven Drunken Nights
When: March 6 and 7, 2022
Where: Manchester and Glasgow
How it applies: Band A tickets
Book tickets via the ATG Tickets website.
School of Rock
When: March 7 - March 12, 2022
Where: Glasgow Theatre Royal
How it applies: Premium Bands, as well as Band A on 8 March, 9 March, and the matinee performance of 10 March
Book tickets via the ATG Tickets website.
See the full list of eligible shows and locations via the ATG Tickets website.
