Senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Paul Davies, has announced the dates of his advice surgeries to take place across the county throughout 2022.
Across the calendar year, Paul Davies MS will be taking part in advice surgeries for people to talk to him one-on-one about issues important to them.
In 2022, Paul will be taking part in the following advice surgeries:
- February 25 – St Dogmaels
- March 18 – Haverfordwest
- April 22 – Crymych
- May 13 – Fishguard
- June 10 – Haverfordwest
- June 24 – Letterston
- July 8 – Neyland
- August (TBC) – County show
- September 16 – Milford Haven
- October 7 – Johnston
- October 28 – Goodwick
- November 18 – St Davids
- December 9 – Haverfordwest
In order to book an appointment at any of these events, telephone 01437 766425
