Plaid Cymru’s Treasury spokesperson, MP Ben Lake, has described Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s cost of living measures as a “sticking plaster on the growing societal wound that is fuel poverty”.

He criticised the measures for “pushing the price rise on low-income households down the road” and urged the Government to “re-evaluate its decisions.”

Mr Lake, the MP for Ceredigion, added that tax hikes and welfare cuts are “simply not what households or businesses need right now”.

Households will face a record energy bill increase of 54% from April, after Ofgem lifted the cap on default tariffs to £1,971.

Sunak says he's helping with a £200 rebate on energy bills in October and a £150 council tax discount for households in England in April. But the £200 rebate has to be repaid by customers over five years.

The Welsh Government will receive £175 million in Barnett consequentials from the announcement.

Mr Lake highlighted that 275,000 homes in Wales, nearly a fifth of all households, were not connected to the gas grid in 2020.

In rural areas, like his Ceredigion constituency, that figure rises to over 80 per cent, and Mr Lake secured confirmation that the rebate would apply to electricity bills.

“This is long overdue support, but is only a sticking plaster on the growing societal wound that is fuel poverty," he said.

"The problems facing Welsh households have been long-standing and the £200 pound relief-now-pay-later rebate merely pushes the price rise on low-income households down the road.

“The Government needs to revaluate its decisions - tax hikes and welfare cuts are simply not what households or businesses need right now.

"I urge the Chancellor to increase Universal Credit now and to match Plaid Cymru’s funding calls to end fuel poverty this decade in Wales.

“It is now for the Welsh Government to get funding out of the door and to households, including those unconnected to the main power grids and those on pre-payment meters.

"But we need to do more and implement improved household energy efficiency measures to reduce bills, benefit our climate and give us long-term energy security.”