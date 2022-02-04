A 20mph speed limit is being proposed for a stretch of road by a south Pembrokeshire primary school.
Pembrokeshire County Council has made a draft order for the restriction, which forms part of a road safety improvement programme in the region of Ysgol Tredeml/Templeton School.
The proposed 20mph limit is on the B4315 road from a point 55 metres north-east of Jubilee Gardens to a point 20 metres north-east of Maes Yr Ysgol, together with the entire length of Maes Yr Ysgol.
Full details are contained in the draft order, which together with a map showing the length of road affected, which is online at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TROpublic-notices
The closing date for objections or representations is this Wednesday, February 9.
