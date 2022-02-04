Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders have supplied Tenby Church in Wales VC school with its very own defibrillator.
The defib, which was organised by Roland Grigg and purchased by The Friends of the Community, will be kept in the school office and be available during school hours.
Tony Wall, co-ordinator of Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders said: "We are more than happy to support Tenby VC School.
"If somebody collapses with a cardiac arrest, their chances of survival go down by 10 per cent each minute that passes without defibrillation, so it's great that as from today, there is a defib at the school, should any students, staff or visitors require it.
"In the coming weeks, we will be providing training so that if the defibrillator is ever be needed, the staff are confident in knowing how to use it. This isn't the first defibrillator Roland has organised for the local area and we look forward to working him on other projects in the future.".
Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders would like to remind people that if someone does collapse, you should ring 999 straight away and ask for an ambulance and if the operator thinks it is required, they will then direct you to the nearest defibrillator and provide the code to access it.
